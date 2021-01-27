Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Jan 27 (PTI) Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested five cyber miscreants for allegedly withdrawing money from the bank account of a senior citizen of Kalahandi district, an official said.

An official statement issued by police said Gangadhar Subudhi, a resident of Bhawanipatna town received a phone call from a person claiming to be calling from a mobile service provider and informing Subudhi that he has won a smartphone and Rs 20,000 as new year prize in a lucky draw.

Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek said Subudhi was asked to share his ID number on receipt of a message to receive the prize on January 11. He was also asked to download a software application on his mobile.

The victim shared the photograph of the debit card of his wife and followed all the instructions with the hope of getting the prize, he said.

This way the accused persons withdrew Rs 2,18,800 from the account of the wife of the complainant and Rs 45,591 from the account of the complainant.

On January 21, the five accused persons Avilash Singh (21), Parvej Ahamad (31), Wahid Khan (25), Saharuk Khan (19) and Juned Ahamad (39) all belonging to Bigehna village under Bewar police station of Hamirpur district of UP were nabbed by the police. They were brought on transit remand here on Wednesday.

The police said that Rs 52,000 have been recovered from the possession of the gang members.

