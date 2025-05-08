Bhubaneswar, May 8 (PTI) The Odisha police on Thursday said it has arrested two persons from Kolkata for their alleged involvement in two cyber fraud cases involving over Rs 8 crore.

Mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, and other articles were seized from the two accused.

The Crime Branch has arrested one on May 6 in connection with a Rs 2.36 crore cyber fraud case. Earlier, another accused in this case was arrested in Hyderabad.

The arrests were made on the basis of a written complaint lodged by a 50-year-old man, the Crime Branch said in a statement.

Unknown individuals persuaded the complainant to invest in stocks and IPOs via fake apps. Initially, the victim was allowed to draw small profits to gain his trust.

Later, the victim realised he had been duped of Rs 2.36 crore by fraudsters.

The Crime Branch officials arrested another person on May 5 in connection with a Rs 6 crore cyber fraud.

Earlier, two other accused persons of the case were arrested in Siliguri and Kolkata.

The accused called themselves trade analysts and duped around Rs 6 crore from a doctor in Bhubaneswar, the statement said.

The complainant deposited the amount in 22 accounts of eight banks during a period of 3.5 months.

The crime branch has already frozen several bank accounts of the fraudsters.

Investigations of both cases are in progress. Our team will unearth other accomplices of these cyber crimes, their trans-India ramification and the money trail,” the statement said.

