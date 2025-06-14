Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): An interstate arms supply gang has been busted and five people have been detained in Odisha's Bhubanweswar, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police (BCCP), Suresh Dev Datta Singh, told ANI on Saturday that three belong to Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and one each from Madhya Pradesh's Bind and Cuttack's Salepur.

Also Read | Nilambur Assembly Bypoll 2025: Campaigning Heats Up As CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams UDF Over Alleged Jamaat-E-Islami Ties, Congress Hits Back.

"Under BCCP's Airport PS area, an interstate arms supply gang has been busted. Six firearms were seized from them, and five people have been detained".

These locals had come to take delivery of an assignment, which they would supply further, he said, adding, " They were living in a house in Jatni and supplying arms from there"

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist Date: When Will Farmers Receive 20th Instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme? Know Steps To Check Beneficiary Status.

Four semi-automatic pistols, a six-round revolver, a single-shot weapon, live ammunition, and a car were seized from them, the police officer added.

"We are investigating their forward and backwards linkages... They were supplying throughout Odisha. It is a big racket..."

In a similar operation on Thursday, Amritsar Rural Police have busted an illegal Arms smuggling module and arrested four operatives along with the recovery of nine weapons, officials said.

In a post on X, the DGP Punjab Police said, "In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Rural Police busts an illegal Arms smuggling module linked to #Italy based Gurpreet Singh @ Gopy working in close coordination with #Pakistan-based smugglers and arrests four operatives and recovers 9 weapons. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply routes, identify additional accomplices, and establish deeper linkages with foreign handlers. An FIR is registered under Arms Act and NDPS Act, PS Gharinda." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)