Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 31 (ANI): Popular Odia filmstar and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Akash Das Nayak joined the BJP in the presence of Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal at party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Nayak, an Ollywood superstar, quit Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Saturday, expressing his resentment over the functioning of the party.

Akash Das Nayak said, "I have joined BJD for the development of the people of Odisha, to fulfill the vision of Viksit Bharat of PM Modi and for the development of my constituency, Korei. In 2019, I did not get the ticket, but still I worked honestly. After working for BJD for 10 years, I have taken this decision. I have taken this decision on the advice of my supporters and seniors."

Nayak had won the Korei assembly seat on the BJD ticket in the 2014 election. He didn't contest the 2019 poll, and later, the state government appointed him as Chairman of the 'Mo College' programme.

Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies.

Notably, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress.

The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

