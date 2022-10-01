Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,34,236 on Saturday, as 146 more people, including 13 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 203 infections on Friday.

Also Read | Universal Service Obligation Fund Launches Telecom Technology Development Fund … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

The death toll also mounted to 9,194, with a 30-year-old woman succumbing to the virus in Kalahandi district.

Odisha now has 1,343 active cases, while 13,23,646 patients have recovered from the disease, including 209 in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | CEC Rajiv Kumar Writes to Over 2.5 Lakh Centenarian Voters, Thanks Them for Contribution in Electoral Process.

The state tested 12,483 samples for COVID-19 since Friday at a daily positivity rate of 1.17 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)