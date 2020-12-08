Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) Odisha reported 349 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 3,21,913, a Health Department official said.

Six more deaths raised the state's toll to 1,784, he said.

Of the new cases, 198 were reported from different quarantine centres.

Sundergarh district recorded the highest 46 new cases, followed by Khurda (44) and Angul (26).

While two deaths were reported from the Puri district, one patient each died in Jharsuguda, Khurda, Sambalpur and Sundergarh.

There are 3,629 active cases in the state at present, while 3,16,447 patients have so far recovered.

The state has altogether tested 62.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 32,184 on Monday.

Odisha's positivity rate is 5.18 per cent, as per data released by the Health Department.

