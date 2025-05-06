Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 6 (ANI): Odisha Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahoo chaired a review meeting on Civil Defence preparedness at the Home Department in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Senior officials attended the meeting, while Superintendents of Police (SPs) of respective districts participated virtually.

The review was conducted in response to the MHA's recent directives regarding Civil Defence, with a focus on assessing preparedness levels across the state.

According to government sources, the Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance Civil Defence effectiveness. The measures to be undertaken include operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, and others on Civil Defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

Sources further said that other preparedness steps include the provision of crash blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital installations, and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The government has stated that the perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment.

In Uttar Pradesh, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar instructed the districts in the state to conduct mock drills in coordination with the public to deal with any emergency situation. The district officials have also been instructed to make adequate security arrangements.

"Instructions were received from the Government of India regarding the mock drill of civil defence. From there, 19 districts have been identified: one is in the A category, two are in the C category, and all the rest are in the B category. However, keeping in view the sensitivity of the place, instructions have been given by the government that this mock drill should be conducted in all the districts in collaboration with all our verticals - be it police, fire, civil administration or disaster department, so that we can deal with any emergency situation," DGP Kumar told reporters.

The Civil Defence in Lucknow rehearsed mock drill exercises in the police lines area amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many. The police and local administration were also part of the rehearsal mock drills, which are scheduled to be carried out on Wednesday as per the instructions of the Union Home Ministry. (ANI)

