Puri (Odisha) [India], September 25 (ANI): Around 50 idols are being prepared in Sahi Gali for Sharadiya Durga Puja in Puri, including a 25-foot-tall Durga idol.

Sculptor Rajendra Kumar said that the Durga idol, called Goshani, is mostly made of rope and other materials, with only a small amount of clay used, and painted in the same colours as the Jagannath temple.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "The idol made here is called Goshani, and Durga Mata is also known as Goshani. It does not require much clay because it is primarily made from rope and other materials. A small amount of clay is applied, a cloth is wrapped around it, and it is painted with the same colour used in the Jagannath temple..."

Sculptor Manoranjan Sasmal said that a 25-foot-tall Durga idol is being created in Puri and will take 30 days to complete.

"...We are creating an idol of Devi Maa approximately 25 feet tall. This will be the biggest idol in India. It will take 30 days to complete. Four to five people are working diligently on this together," Sasmal said.

The fourth day of Navratri holds special significance and is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, one of the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival observed across India. The nine-night festival, held during the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, each symbolising distinct qualities such as power, wisdom, and compassion.

The celebrations are marked by daily prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic traditional dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas.

In Gujarat, large community gatherings and cultural performances are central to the observance, attracting thousands of devotees and performers. The festive fervour in Kolkata is also marked by the creativity and thematic depth of its iconic Durga Puja pandals. This year, several pandals across the city are exploring themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and evolving family dynamics, sparking reflection alongside celebration. (ANI)

