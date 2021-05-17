Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 17 (ANI): Odisha Police on Monday informed that a total of 820 containers carrying 15074.422 (metric tonnes) MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts to 14 deficit States/Union Territories in the country.

According to a release issued by Odisha Police, more oxygen tankers will be escorted today.

In the last 25 days, as many as 73 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1189.042MT, 221 from Dhenkanal with 3532.41 MT, 217 from Jajpur with 4414.247 MT, and 309 from Rourkela with 5938.723 MT.

A total of 252 tankers with 4943.799 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 208 tankers with 3531.969 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Tamil Nadu has received 30 tankers filled with 556.847 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana has received 122 tankers filled with 2286.853 MT of oxygen.

According to the release, 34 tankers with 566.671 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 430.592 MT of oxygen-filled in 28 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 49 tankers have carried around 962.271 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 58 tankers with 1025.48 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh to date.

Odisha Police stated that 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, four tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 6 tankers with 120.96 MT sent to Karnataka, three tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, two tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh and two tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 25 days. (ANI)

