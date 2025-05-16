Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) The Odisha government has set up the State Transgender Welfare Board to look into the rehabilitation and welfare of transgender persons, according to a notification.

Around 30,000 transgender persons live in the state, officials said.

Also Read | 'Punjab Can Be Made Completely Drug Free': Arvind Kejriwal Vows to Take War Against Drugs at Street Level in State.

The board has been formed in accordance with the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, said the notification issued by the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday.

The board, headed by Social Security Minister Nityananda Gond, will have 12 members and monitor the implementation of schemes adopted for the transgender community, officials said.

Also Read | Jnanpith Award 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Confers 58th Jnanpith Award on Sanskrit Scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya (See Pics).

The board will have two members from the transgender community, apart from representatives from departments such as Health, Panchayati Raj, Housing & Urban Development, Skill Development, Higher Education, and School & Mass Education.

It will look after education, employment, housing and health schemes for transgender persons, implementation of transgender policy, and implementation of various welfare initiatives meant for them, the notification said.

Odisha is the 20th state to form the transgender welfare board, officials said.

All Odisha Kinner & TG Association president Pratap Sahoo welcomed the decision, stating that it has been a long-standing demand of the community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)