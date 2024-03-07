Subarnapur (Odisha) [India], March 7 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with Sonepur Police, in a raid at a poultry farm in Kamira Talabandha village in Odisha's Subarnapur district, arrested one person and recovered 151 kg of Ganja from his possession.

The raid was carried out on the basis of intelligence input on March 6.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Bagh, 27 years old, as per the official.

"On the basis of intelligence input, with the help of Sonepur Police, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, BBSR, on March 6, 2024, in a poultry farm situated at village Kamira Talabandha under Subalaya Police Station, Dist. Subarnapur, against illegal possession of Narcotic Drugs and apprehended one accused person, namely Sanjay Bagh, 27 years old, S/o Hrushikesh Bagh, At Subalaya PS: Subalaya Dist: Subarnapur," as per a press note.

During the search, Ganja, weighing 151 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered & seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any document or authority for possession such contraband Ganja, for which he has been arrested and is being forwarded to the court of District and Session Judge cum Spl Judge, Sonepur. In this connection, STF PS case No. 13 dated March 6, 2024, U/s 20(b)(ii)(C)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 has been registered. Investigation is on.

"During investigation/ interrogation, so far, it is learnt that the accused person and his associates (who are yet to be arrested) had used to deliver contraband ganja to the drug peddlers of other states especially of Madhya Pradesh," the press note added.

The accused persons have frequent contacts with the drug peddlers of other States. A team of STF is tracking them and will be arrested soon.

"It is also disclosed that the accused persons have accumulated huge wealth out of the earnings from the Ganja business. A team of STF is also conducting a financial investigation so that all properties (movable and immovable property earned in the last six years out of the Ganja business) can be seized/ frozen as per the provisions of Section 68 of the NDPS Act. After seizing/ freezing of properties, STF will move to the Competent Authority, Kolkata (A quasi judicial authority under the NDPS ACT) for permanent forfeiture of the seized properties," the press note added.

The above noted accused was earlier involved in Subalaya PS Case No.80/2020 under Section 341/294/323/427/452/34 IPC .

As per the note, "a special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 75 kg of brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 grams Cocaine and more than 123 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, and opium (3 kg, 630 gram and arrested more than 191 drug dealers/peddlers." (ANI)

