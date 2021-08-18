Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to fully vaccinate all Tibetans residing in the state, an official said.

The Union Health Ministry has approved the COVID-19 vaccination of Tibetan nationals residing in various parts of the country.

State Health Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra, in a letter to all collectors and municipal commissioners, said that many Tibetans have received the first dose.

"However, the second dose of COVID vaccines have not yet been administered to them. You are, therefore, requested to monitor the vaccination of Tibetan communities in your district/MC to ensure timely second dose vaccination following the guideline," the letter read.

There are around 750 Tibetan households in Odisha. Most members of the community are based in settlements in Chandragiri in Gajapati district but work across the state. Their first settlement in the state was established in 1963.

