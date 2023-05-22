Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday announced that it will provide free crop insurance to all farmers in the state for the next three years.

Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak made the announcement after a review of his department by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Also Read | Rs 2000 Notes Withdrawal: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Says It Is an Act of a Moody Person.

"The Cooperation Department would bear the premium of the insurance from the 2023 Kharif season to the 2025-26 Rabi season. Odisha is the first state in the country to provide free crop insurance to farmers," he said.

He said the department has been providing short terms agriculture loans to the farmers at low interest rates.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: Event Kicks Off Amidst Tight Security in Kashmir; Delegates Given Rousing Welcome.

As promised during the elections, the state government has increased the interest-free loan cap from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Under the scheme, more than 7 lakh small and marginal farmers have been provided loans, amounting to Rs 16,683.57 crore during the 2022-23 financial year, Nayak said.

Besides, 1,451 new Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies (PACS) have been formed to further extend short-term loans to the farmers, he said

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)