New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Government of Odisha will showcase its vision and preparedness in Artificial Intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 through a dedicated Odisha Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from 16-20 February 2026.

The Odisha Pavilion will present the State's "Odisha - From AI to Impact" approach, highlighting how Odisha is moving beyond pilots to real-world deployments across governance, healthcare, agriculture, education, disaster management and urban infrastructure, anchored by a structured implementation model and institutional capacity.

A key focus at the Summit will be Odisha's strategic collaboration with Sarvam, reflecting the State's intent to build sovereign AI capabilities, enable population-scale Odia-language AI applications, and strengthen its position as an emerging AI hub with long-term ambitions in advanced AI infrastructure and compute.

The Pavilion will feature 10+ innovation startups and ecosystem entities, including a mix of applied AI startups, research organisations, technology partners and government-linked AI initiatives demonstrating Odisha's expanding innovation pipeline and its approach to democratising access to AI technologies & resources.

The Government of Odisha will share a detailed announcement on 18 February 2026 during the Pavilion engagements, offering deeper visibility into showcased use-cases, ecosystem partnerships and future opportunities.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced on Monday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, marking the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South.

Anchored on three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras'--People, Planet, and Progress--and structured around seven thematic 'Chakras', the Summit is aimed at fostering inclusive, development-oriented, and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) while strengthening international cooperation.

For People, AI-enabled solutions are empowering citizens by expanding healthcare access through telemedicine and diagnostics, personalising education through adaptive learning, and securing financial systems through fraud detection.

For the Planet, AI is enabling smarter, more sustainable agricultural practices through crop prediction, precision farming, and drone-based monitoring.

For Progress, AI is strengthening governance by translating court judgements, improving service delivery, and enhancing everyday efficiency through applications in food delivery, mobility, and personalised digital services, reflecting a shift towards inclusive and accessible technology for both rural and urban India.

The seven 'Chakras' guiding the Summit focus on critical areas including Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency, Science, democratising AI Resources, and AI for Economic Growth & Social Good, ensuring multilateral cooperation and practical outcomes for society. (ANI)

