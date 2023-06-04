Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and expressed his deepest condolences for the victims of the train accident and offered all kinds of assistance.

"This is the biggest accident in history. I pay homage to the dead and pray for the well-being of the injured. I have spoken to the Chief Minister of Odisha. The government of Chhattisgarh is ready to provide all possible help to them" Baghel said in a tweet.

The accident involved two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains were de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Centre, over 1000 people are injured. The death toll rose from 261 to 288, according to the report.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters to evacuate the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Fakir Mohan Hospital in Odisha's Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's mishap involving three trains were admitted.

The PM visited the hospital after reviewing the situation at the site of the June 2 accident.

PM Modi flew down to the crash site in an IAF chopper at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the train mishap.

At the site of the mishap, PM Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials. According to government sources, he emphasised the 'Whole of Government' approach to mitigating the monumental tragedy.

Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation concerning the rail accident.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures would be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

