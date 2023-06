New Delhi, Jun 2: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed sadness over the train tragedy in Odisha and urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.

At least 50 people died and 350 were injured as a three-way accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district. Train Accident in Odisha: Three NDRF Units, Over 50 Fire Services Rush Towards Mishap Site After Two Trains Derail in Balasore; Rescue Operation Underway, Say Officials (Watch Video).

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims." "We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," the Congress chief said.

Rahul Gandhi expressed anguish over the tragic news of the accident. "My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts," Gandhi said. Train Accident in Odisha: Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Train Derail Near Bahanaga, Hit Goods Train; 50 Dead, 179 Injured (See Pics and Video).

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "Received the sad news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all injured."

Appeal to all Congress workers to provide all help in the relief work, she said.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress said the accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha is saddening. The party prayed for the departed souls and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

