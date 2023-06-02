Bhubaneswar, June 2: Three units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), over 50 fire services with full equipment have rushed to Odisha's Balasore, where a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train, leaving over 130 people injured.

Taking note of the train mishap in Odisha, State Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that the rescue operation is underway. Train Accident in Odisha: Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Train Derail Near Bahanaga, Hit Goods Train; 50 Dead, 179 Injured (See Pics and Video).

Three NDRF Units, Over 50 Fire Services Rush Towards Mishap Site

Odisha train accident | NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600-700 rescue force personnel working. Rescue operation to be conducted throughout the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate concern is to rescue victims. Concerned officials rushed to the spot:… pic.twitter.com/DBWOqdSHW6 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

"An unfortunate train accident has taken place in Balasore district. As a result, a few bogies of the Coromandel Express have been derailed and some damage to the bogies have been reported. The District Magistrate, the IG of Baleshwar Range, SP Balasore have already reached the site with other senior officials of the District Administration," Jena said.

Balasore Train Accident:

#WATCH | Visuals from the site of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district where two passenger trains and one goods train met with an accident leaving hundreds injured. Rescue operation is underway at the spot. pic.twitter.com/0mJADqUua4 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

He said that chief minister Naveen Patnaik has directed all the officials to coordinate and support the entire relief and rescue operations. Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express rammed into the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata in Odisha on Friday evening. Coromandel Express Accident: Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express Overturns After Hitting Goods Train in Odisha’s Balasore, Fatalities Feared (See Photos and Video).

NDRF's first team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) has already reached the site. Another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before, said officials.

