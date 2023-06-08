Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 7 (ANI): South Eastern Railway CPRO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary on Wednesday informed that there are 688 cases of compensation so far and Rs 19.26 crores have been disbursed till date in connection with Odisha train accident.

"...As per the cumulative figures so far, a total of 56 trains have crossed this station towards the up direction & 67 towards the down direction. There are 688 cases of compensation so far and Rs 19.26 crores have been disbursed till date. Inquiry is going on in full swing...", CPRO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the total no of deaths in the Balasore Train accident was revised to 288, Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena said on Tuesday.

Out of 288 bodies, 193 were sent to Bhubaneswar, and 94 bodies were handed over in Balasore. The body of one person who died while undergoing treatment for his injuries in Bhadrak Hospital was handed over to a relative.

Out of the 193 bodies which were sent to Bhubaneswar, 110 have been identified and 83 are still to be identified, the Odisha Chief Secretary added.

Earlier on Monday officials said that there are 101 bodies yet to be identified. Talking to ANI, Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy said that around 200 people are still being treated in various hospitals in Odisha.

Over 1000 persons were injured after the accident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train near Bahanagar Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2.

The Railways said that as far preliminary investigation the accident may have resulted on account of 'signalling interference'. (ANI)

