Cuttack (Odisha) [India], November 26 (ANI): Kalia, one of the conjoined twins from Odisha separated in 'India's first craniopagus surgery' three years ago, passed away at government-run Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday evening, said a doctor.

Dr Bhubanananda Maharana, an emergency officer of the hospital, said Kalia was under treatment at the Trauma ICU.

The twins were separated at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi in October 2017. After a two-year observation and follow-up treatment, they were shifted to the SCB Medical College in Cuttack in September 2019.

But one of the separated conjoined twins, Kalia, died of septicemia and shock on Wednesday, said Dr Maharana. "His condition had deteriorated in the last seven to eight days and further deteriorated today. He passed away today despite all efforts by the doctors. A 14-member team of doctors were treating him," said Dr Maharana in a statement.

Jagga and Kalia were born with fused brain and skull, a condition known as craniopagus, to a tribal mother through a normal delivery in Kandhamal district of Odisha. They were admitted to AIIMS on July 14, 2017, and their heads were separated after a series of extensive surgical procedures.

The surgery to separate their heads was performed in two major stages.

While the first surgery was performed on August 28, 2017, which lasted for 25 hours, the second stage of surgical separation was done on October 25, 2017. This is now claimed as India's first successful separation of craniopagus twins. (ANI)

