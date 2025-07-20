Bhubaneswar, Jul 20 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance Department unearthed immovable assets -115 plots and a four-storeyed building - from the possession of a divisional forest officer (DFO) and his family members, officials said.

On the allegation of possession of assets, disproportionate to his known source of income, simultaneous raids were launched at the office and properties of the DFO, Kendu Leaf Division, Keonjhar on Sunday morning, the anti-corruption department said in a statement.

The raids were conducted at seven places in Angul, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts by three deputy superintendents of police, 10 inspectors, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar, it said.

During the search operations, the vigilance sleuths have found 115 plots in the possession of the DFO, an Odisha Forest Service (OFS) officer, and his family members, the statement said.

“Out of the 115 plots, 53 are registered in the name of the forest officer, 42 recorded in the name of his spouse, 16 others in the name of his two sons and four in the name of his daughter,” the anti-corruption department said.

Similarly, one four-storeyed building in Angul district was also detected by the department.

The measurement and valuation assessment of the building and plots are being carried out by the vigilance technical wing, it said.

The forest officer has purchased all the plots in Chhendipada, Angul from 1992, the year when he joined the government service, to 2024. He served in different capacities such as forest range officer, assistant conservator of forest (ACF), deputy conservator of forest and DFO.

Besides, Rs 1.19 lakh cash, three four-wheelers and four two-wheelers were also found in the possession of the DFO.

Searches are underway, an officer said.

“This is the highest number of plots, in the possession of a government employee, detected by the Odisha Vigilance till now,” the officer said.

The second highest of plots (105) detected earlier was in the possession of a chief construction engineer, Anandapur Barrage Project, Salapada, Keonjhar, he said.

