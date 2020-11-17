Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday interacted with the people of Naxal prone "Swabhiman Anchal" of Malkangiri district through video conferencing and announced that the state government would provide free smartphones to all the families in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said, "The Swabhiman Anchal has always been close to my heart and I will continue my efforts to make it a leading region in the state. The state government would provide free smartphones to all the families in the region. Mobile phones will help children learn online and connect people with other parts of the country."

"There are four mobile towers in the Swabiman area, while three more towers would be built with 4G facilities soon," he added.

Patnaik stated that in 2018 he visited Swabhiman Anchal and had announced a special package of Rs 100 crore. Later, it was increased to Rs 215 crore, "The expanded package focuses on education, livelihood health, communication, drinking water, irrigation, housing, banking, and exposure visits for Mission Shakti mothers" he said.

The Swabhiman Anchal is well known for its turmeric cultivation, arrangements are being made here for more turmeric cultivation as well as for the processing and marketing in the country.Highlighting the ongoing projects related to electricity supply, Pipe water supply, lift irrigation projects in the region, Patnaik stated that will soon fuctional.

Patnaik also announced that Rs 100 crore would be spent for the building of roads in the erstwhile cut off region, which will include concrete roads in every village bridges.

Work is underway on 42 Anganwadi Centres and Health Sub-Centers in Swabiman area and it will be completed soon, he said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik urged the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) cadres to quit the violence and return to the mainstream and help in the development of the district. (ANI)

