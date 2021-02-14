Kendrapara (Odisha), Feb 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was charred to death while attempting to save her husband who set himself on fire following a quarrel in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday, police said.

The man also suffered over 60 per cent burn injuries and was taken to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition from their Sanajharia village under Pattamundai police station.

Shailendra Mallick, 40, had a heated exchange of words with wife Bandita over some issue and soon after he attempted to die by suicide. He poured kerosene on his body and set himself ablaze, police said.

His wife tried to save him but she too was engulfed by fire and died.

The couple has an eight-year-old son.

An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, police said.

