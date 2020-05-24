India News | Odisha's COVID-19 Count Reaches 1,336

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): A total of 67 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Odisha on May 23, taking the total number of cases to 1,336 in the state.

According to the health department, there are 832 active cases in the state while 497 people have been recovered.

The state has reported 7 deaths so far, it stated.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1,336, with 67 new positive cases reported yesterday," the state health department said.

"A total of 497 people have been recovered from the virus and there are 832 active cases in the state. So far 7 deaths have been reported," it added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,767 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,31,868.

As many as 147 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,867. (ANI)

