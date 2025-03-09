Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], March 9 (ANI): Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday informed that the Jharsuguda district of the State has launched the Ashwasana scheme to support the education of fatherless girls. The scheme was announced on the occasion of International Women's Day, and it is backed by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Speaking to ANI, Suresh Pujari said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, we in Jharsuguda district have launched the Ashwasana scheme to educate fatherless girls. With the help of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the district administration has formed a trust headed by the District Collector and District Magistrate and includes officials from MCL, the Education Department, and the Women and Child Development Department."

"The scheme provides Rs 1,000 per month for pre-nursery students, Rs 2,000 for primary students, and Rs 4,000 for secondary students till they complete their education... We will expand the scheme to include the marriage of girl children in Jharsuguda district... This scheme will ease the pressure on the mothers," Pujari said.

Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided every month to girls who have lost their fathers. The assistance includes Rs 1,000 per month for pre-nursery students, Rs 2,000 per month for primary school students and Rs 4,000 per month for secondary school students. This support will continue until the students complete their education.

The Minister also said that the scheme might be expanded to include financial assistance for the marriage of girl children in the district. He added that Ashwasana will help ease the burden on mothers who struggle to educate their daughters after losing their husbands.

The scheme is expected to bring relief to many families in Jharsuguda and ensure that girls without fathers do not have to drop out of school due to financial difficulties. (ANI)

