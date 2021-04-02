Patna, Apr 2 (PTI) A team of officials has been dispatched from here to Nawada for looking into the recent deaths in the central Bihar district after alleged consumption of spurious liquor, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday. Kumar was replying to queries from journalists about the death of at least eight persons in the days following Holi festivities. Family members of many of the deceased have alleged that the deaths had occurred following consumption of spurious liquor, triggering a furore since Bihar has been a dry state for the past five years.

Officials, while confirming the deaths, have remained tight-lipped over the probable cause. Opposition has also trained its guns at the administration, questioning the governments enforcement of prohibition.

"A special team of officials has been sent there with instructions to look into each and every aspect. Based upon their inputs, adequate action will be taken", Kumar said.

He spoke after flagging off a bus carrying 21 children, along with their guardians, to Ahmedabad for treatment of congenital heart diseases.

The children were aged between four months and 11 years and the cost of their treatment, including travel expenses was being borne by the state government, Kumar said.

The endeavour was a part of "Bal Hridaya Yojana", that seeks to screen children for heart diseases so that treatment could take place early.

The scheme falls under "sabke liye atirikt swasthya suvidha" (better health facilities to all) a component of Saat Nishchay 2 (seven resolves second part) that outline the governments agenda in the current term.

The first part of seven resolves was unrolled in 2015, when Kumar, now in his fourth term as Chief Minister, had got re-elected for the third consecutive tenure.

