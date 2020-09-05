New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Oil tanker MT New Diamond, which caught fire after an explosion has been towed from Sri Lanka coast to safe waters successfully, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Saturday.

However, no oil slick was reported and the fire fighting is underway.

22 out of 23 crew were rescued on Friday from the oil tanker off the east of Sri Lankan coast. The rescue mission was being jointly conducted by Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, ICG ships, and Sri Lankan Navy, while two emergency towing vessels were deployed by India.

"#ICG & Sri Lankan ships and aircraft alongwith tug ALP Winger after consolidated efforts successfully towed #MTNewDiamond more than 35 NM away from #SriLanka coast to safe waters. #FireFighting continues and fire now reduced. No oil slick reported," ICG tweeted earlier this morning.

In a tweet on Friday, ICG had said, "Concerted joint #SAR & #FireFighting efforts by ICG Ships, SL Navy & tugs resulted in rescue of 22 out of 23 crew safely. Search for 01 missing crew (Filipino) in progress. No oil spill reported in area. 02 Emergency Towing Vessels being deployed by GoI for #MTNewDiamond."

The Coast Guard had earlier said that after Sri Lankan Navy sought their assistance for the firefight, it immediately diverted ICG Ship Shaurya, besides a Dornier aircraft for the oil tanker MT New Diamond.

"#FireFighting in progress in consultation with Master of #MTNewDiamond onboard #ICG ship Shaurya along with Tug APL Winger. Additional #ICG ship Ameya & Abheek being deployed #today in PR configuration to augment efforts. 02 CG Dornier aircraft also being deployed for air efforts," ICG had informed via tweet. (ANI)

