Gurugram, May 12 (PTI) An Ola cab driver was robbed of his iphone and wallet by three people who booked his cab from near Gurugram Railway Station here on Friday, police said.

According to the complaint filed by cab driver Sachin Kumar, the incident took place in Sector 89A here around 2.45 am.

After dropping a passenger at the Gurugram Railway Station, Kumar received a booking on the Ola app around 2.30 am from near the station and three people boarded his cab, the complaint said.

After reaching the drop location in Sector 89A, one of the riders paid him the fare, but when Kumar took out his wallet for paying the balance, the trio attacked him and fled with his phone and wallet, it added.

Kumar, a resident of Sarita Vihar in Delhi, added that he was using an iPhone and his wallet contained Rs 8,000 cash, his driving licence and credit card.

An FIR was registered against the three unidentified persons under sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10A police station here.

“We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage from the area," said Sub Inspector Satbir.

