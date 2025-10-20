Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Ola Electric has challenged before the Karnataka High Court an FIR registered against its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, senior officer Subrata Kumar Das, and the company in connection with the suspicious death of an employee, a company spokesperson said on Monday. The court has granted protective orders in favour of Ola Electric and its officials.

The FIR was registered on October 6 under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 3(5).

The company said it was deeply saddened by the death of its employee, identified as K. Aravind, who worked as a Homologation Engineer.

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our headquarters in Bangalore," the company spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that during his tenure, Aravind never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or any harassment.

"In order to provide immediate support to the family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account. Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees," the statement added.

According to police, Aravind allegedly consumed poison on September 28, 2025. Initially, police treated the incident as an unnatural death (UDR). However, two days later, authorities discovered a transfer of Rs 17.46 lakh from the company to Aravind's account, which raised further suspicion.

When questioned, company officials, including the HR department, reportedly gave unclear responses, heightening the family's concerns, officials said.

During a search of Aravind's room, police recovered a 28-page death note in which he allegedly accused Subrata Kumar Das and Bhavish Aggarwal of mental harassment, excessive workload, and non-payment of salary and dues. He cited these as the reasons behind his decision to end his life, they said. Based on the note, Aravind's family lodged a complaint at the Subramanyapura Police Station, leading to the registration of the FIR. (ANI)

