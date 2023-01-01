Samba/Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) An old mortar shell was found near railway tracks in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a police official said.

The shell was noticed lying some 150 metres from the railway line at Kali Badi near Samba railway station, the official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene which inspected the mortar and found it empty.

The shell was later handed over to the accompanying team from Rakh Amb-Tali police post, the official said.

