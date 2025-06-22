New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislative Bodies, in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Monday

The Lok Sabha Speaker will also release the 75th Anniversary Souvenir of the Estimates Committee of Parliament, according to a release from Lok Sabha Secretariat

According to the release, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ram Shankar Shinde, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, and Chairperson of Committee on Estimates, Parliament of India, Sanjay Jaiswal are scheduled to address the inaugural session.

Chairperson of Committee on Estimates, Maharashtra Legislature, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar will deliver the welcome address and Deputy Chairperson of the state's Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, will deliver the vote of thanks during the inaugural session. Chairpersons and Members of Estimates Committees of Parliament of India and State/UT Legislative Bodies; Members of Maharashtra Legislature and other Dignitaries will attend the Session.

According to the release, during the two-day Conference, Chairpersons and Members of Estimates Committees of Parliament of India and State / UT Legislative Bodies will brainstorm on the following theme: 'Role of Estimates Committee in effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for ensuring Efficiency and Economy in Administration'

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan will deliver the valedictory address on the concluding day on Tuesday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Chairperson, Committee on Estimates, Parliament of India, Sanjay Jaiswal; and Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve are scheduled to address the valedictory session.

Deputy Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Anna Dadu Bansode, will deliver the Vote of Thanks on the concluding day of the Conference. (ANI)

