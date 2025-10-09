Bridgetown [Barbados], October 9 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged the parliamentarians from Commonwealth nations to promote responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while bridging the digital divide through the use of technology.

According to an official release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, chairing a workshop on the topic 'Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide' at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Barbados, Birla said that through cooperation and knowledge-sharing, it can be ensured that technology becomes a bridge, not a barrier.

Also Read | Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike in Maharashtra: App-Based Taxis and Autorickshaws Go on Daylong Bandh for Fare Hike, Other Demands; Check Details.

In his address, he highlighted that technological progress and the application of e-Parliament have brought about major transformative shifts in how our parliamentary democracy functions. He stressed that E-Parliament is playing an immense role in promoting E-Democracy, in turn, promoting greater citizen engagement.

Birla highlighted that AI-based digital systems are making India's parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive. He informed the delegates that systems like AI-based translation, AI-enabled e-Library, and speech-to-text reporting are making parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj Party Releases First List of 51 Candidates; Lata Singh To Contest From Nalanda, KC Sinha Fielded From Patna.

Speaking about upcoming digital initiatives, Birla said that in the near future, real-time AI translation systems like "Sansad Bhashini" will allow every Member of Parliament to communicate in their own language - a new height for democracy in a diverse country like India.

He stated that democracy is at its strongest when citizens are deeply engaged with their Parliament. He emphasized that technology plays a vital role in strengthening this connection. In this context, he outlined that the journey of Indian Parliament from traditional parliamentary system to E-Parliament has been quite phenomenal in terms of its reach, functioning and responsiveness to the aspirations of the people.

He emphasized that this shift signifies a major advancement in democratic governance, harnessing the potential of technology to strengthen legislative processes and foster deeper citizen participation.

Birla mentioned about various Digital Innovations undertaken in the Parliament of India. He said that under the "Digital Sansad" initiative, the Parliament of India has developed an integrated digital ecosystem which connects Members of Parliament, Ministries, and citizens through a single digital platform.

Birla noted that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved world-class milestones in the digital sector. He added that a low-cost and open Digital Public Infrastructure has been developed for 1.4 billion citizens, transforming both governance and the economy.

Speaking about India's "AI Mission" - AI for All and AI for Good, he said the initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary approach, viewing AI not merely as a technological advancement, but as a powerful tool for citizen empowerment and transparent governance. Outlining the rapid growth in India's digital infrastructure, he said that with rapid deployment of 5G, India has become the second-largest 5G market in the world, and active efforts are underway on 6G as well.

Speaking about India's digital payments revolution, mentioned said that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has turned digital payments into a mass movement. Additionally, the government is providing free AI training to 1 million citizens, promoting AI awareness and innovation at the grassroots level. He added that these initiatives have made digital connectivity affordable, inclusive, and people-centric. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)