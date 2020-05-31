India News | Omar Calls out Celebs for Tweeting About Outrage at American's Killing

Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah Sunday took a dig at celebrities for showing concern for American lives, in the event of George Floyd's killing in the US city of Minneapolis, but being allegedly indifferent to Indians who are victimised.

“So much respect for all the celebrities tweeting #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER. It takes courage to bring your cowardice to the fore when you tweet for American lives but can't tweet for Indian lives,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh | All Govt Offices in State to Remain Open on All Working Days With 100% Attendance of All Officials: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

The NC leader was apparently referring to the social media posts of several celebrities including Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0: Curfew Extended in Himachal Pradesh Till June 30 With Relaxations in Movement of Public Transport Buses and Operation of Hotels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)