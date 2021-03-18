Srinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has advocated giving coronavirus vaccine to all age groups to reduce its waste.

The remarks after the Centre had said on Wednesday that the average wastage of the vaccine was 6.5 per cent, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recording 17.6 and 11.6 per cent wastage respectively.

"What a shame that while so many of us are waiting patiently for our turn to get a COVID vaccine the government admits that 6.5% of the vaccine doses are being wasted," Omar tweeted on Wednesday night. "If vaccines are allowed for all age groups this wastage can be brought down drastically."

According to the government policy, people over the age of 65 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities are currently eligible to receive the vaccine shots. PTI

