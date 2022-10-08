New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): In pursuance to the directions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started work on optimal utilization and beautification of urban green spaces by planting seasonal flowering plants to give an aesthetically pleasing environment at roundabouts, dividers, sidewalk of roads, land parcels below flyovers, vertical greens and recreational public spaces like parks and others in preparations of the upcoming G-20 summit.

MCD has started preparing flower beds at these places where it will plant exotic flowering plants, which will add to the beauty of the city and will have a soothing effect on the eyes and minds of the citizens.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has earmarked 375 public places for planting exotic flowering plants in all its 12 zones. These places include 16 flyovers, 261 colony parks, 27 parks situated at markets, 62 parks situated at the main road and 9 roundabouts.

Main places where beautification will be carried out include Nehru place flyover, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Lajpat Nagar flyover, South Extension flyover, Kalkaji flyover, Seelampur flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover, Shalimar Park, Priyadarshini park, Teacher park Nimdi colony, Vaishali Vatika park Piitampura and others.

MCDs Horticulture department will plant an exotic variety of flowering plants to beautify these areas. These plants include Gazania, Verbana, Coreosis, Alyssum, Calendula, Aster, Antirrhinum, Nemesia, Petunia, Corn Flower, Dahlia, Pansy, Ice plant, Salvia etc. to name a few.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is fully committed for a clean and green Delhi.

MCD hopes that in the coming season when these plants will be laden with flowers it will add to the beauty of public places and will leave a lasting delightful experience for the public at large.

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

India's G-20 Presidency next year will be a golden chance for the country to correct the long-standing anomalies that go against developing countries, especially in the domain of agriculture and food subsidies, SBI.

The G20 presidency keeps rotating every year among member nations. The country holding the presidency, together with the previous and next presidency-holder, forms the 'Troika'.

This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them with a greater voice.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

The Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the US - and the European Union (EU). (ANI)

