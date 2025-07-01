New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Marking Doctors' Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged with the city's medical fraternity on Tuesday, where she lauded the role of doctors in nation-building and outlined her government's roadmap to develop the capital into a premier medical hub.

In a gathering held at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister met with eminent members of the medical community under the banner of the Delhi Medical Forum.

In her address, Gupta described doctors as “messengers of God” and acknowledged their unparalleled service to society, particularly during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

She urged them to support the government's efforts to reform Delhi's struggling healthcare infrastructure and asked for a symbolic “return gift” on Doctors' Day — their collaboration and guidance to make the city a model for citizen-centric healthcare.

Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present at the event, along with medical professionals, who were felicitated for their contributions.

The chief minister proposed the establishment of a dedicated medical university in Delhi to offer world-class education and further boost the city's medical profile. "Just like Kota is known for education, Delhi should become the first choice for quality treatment," she said.

Later in the day, Gupta attended a special programme titled Sant Ishwar Samvad at the LNJP Hospital, where she hailed doctors as divine figures. “When the thread of life weakens, it is the doctor's hand that holds it together,” she remarked.

Addressing gaps in the healthcare system, Gupta pointed out the discrepancy between Delhi's image and the actual state of infrastructure.

Talking about how Delhi has just 0.42 government hospital beds per 1,000 people, Gupta announced, "We aim to raise that to at least three beds per 1,000 in the next five years.”

The chief minister highlighted several recent initiatives, including the permanent appointment of 1,500 nurses after a 15-year delay, the revival of 24 long-defunct hospital campuses, and plans to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras in all government hospitals — with 17 already operational. Modern diagnostic machines such as CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasound equipment are being procured on priority.

To ensure better accountability, each government hospital will soon have a dedicated superintendent. Basic facilities such as waiting areas, clean toilets, and drinking water are also being upgraded.

Emphasising the government's 24x7 mission-mode approach, she reiterated her commitment to improving medical infrastructure, expanding educational opportunities, and creating a stress-free environment for doctors. Additionally, she also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transforming healthcare and education across the country and pledged to make “Viksit Delhi” a reality in line with that vision.

