New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the youth to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil war.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme on Sunday, which also marks the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

"Today on behalf of all countrymen, I salute those brave hearts and their mothers. I urge the youth to share throughout the day, stories of valour of our soldiers and the sacrifices of their mothers during 'Kargil vijay'," said the Prime Minister.

He also urged people to visit the website - www.gallantryawards.gov.in - saying they will get to know a lot about the braves and their valour. "When you share these with friends, they will also get inspired," he said.

The Prime Minister said he had the privilege to visit Kargil at that time.

"The entire world witnessed the strength and valour of India's brave forces. At that time, I too had the privilege of visiting Kargil and witnessed the bravery of our soldiers. That is one of the most precious moments of my life," he said.

"Today people are remembering 'Kargil vijay'. People are paying homage to the bravehearts through a hashtag on social media #COURAGEINKARGIL," he said.

July 26 is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)

