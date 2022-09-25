Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) Maverick TMC MLA Madan Mitra garlanded photos of BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday, mourning the "death" of their political careers.

Sunday was Mahalaya, during which Hindus pay obeisance to their ancestors in a ritual known as 'tarpan' at rivers and other water bodies.

Mitra, the MLA of Kamarhati, performed a similar ritual by taking a dip in the Hooghly river at Babughat, and then garlanded the photos of Ghosh and Adhikari with a priest in presence.

"I wish for the long lives of Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari, but their political careers have ended. They have lost the connection with the people. So, I am mourning their political deaths. It is symbolic. Personally, none of them are my enemies," he told reporters.

Mitra, who has been described as "colourful" by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said it was also a protest against the "language of terror, intimidation and hatred" by these two BJP leaders of the BJP.

The BJP said that Mitra was performing such stunts to remain afloat within his own party, and save himself from sinking.

"Having lost all sense of morality, Mitra is using a pious occasion like Mahalaya for political reasons. However people are wise and mature enough and won't be misled by such insane acts," said BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

