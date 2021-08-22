Panaji (Goa) [India], August 22 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, several women tied rakhis to Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant at Ravindra Bhavan on Sunday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawantreinforces his bonds with his Goan sisters, at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali today," tweeted the Goa Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Earlier, a woman security personnel tied Rakhi to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as a part of Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie Rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. (ANI)

