Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) An accused who jumped bail in a MCOCA case was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, after being on the run for the last three years, police said.

The Thane police nabbed Babulal alias Babu Badshah Muzawar (36) from Teen Haath Naka locality of the city, an official said.

The accused was allegedly a member of the gang which was preparing to rob the office of a gold finance company in Naupada, the official said.

Offences under various sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were registered against him, the official said.

Muzawar was arrested on April 19, 2017, and was later granted bail by the courts, following which he jumped the bail and remained absconding, he said.

The accused was part of a gang of 15 to 20 persons, which operated in Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and other states and looted gold finance companies and banks, he added.

