New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Sainagar Shiridi Vande Bharat Express was operated by an all-woman crew to mark International Women's Day on Saturday.

"It was the first time that a Vande Bharat Express was fully operated by an all-woman crew, departing from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on this International Women's Day," said Dilip Kumar, the Railway Board's executive director for information and publicity.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

Surekha Yadav, Asia's first woman loco pilot, along with her assistant Sangeeta Kumari, drove the train to its destination with other women members of staff, including train manager, ticket examiners and on-board catering staff, he said.

"It was a proud moment to celebrate the strength, dedication and leadership of women in the Indian Railways," Kumar said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Road Accident: 3 Men Killed As Scooty Falls Into 100-Metre Deep Gorge Near Kunda-Dankot in Rudraprayag District.

Besides Vande Bharat trains, many other express and mail trains were operated by all-women crews at various other rail divisions, he added.

According to the Indian Railways, 1.13 lakh of its total 12.30 lakh employees are women.

"There are about 2,000 women loco pilots and assistant loco pilots along with 1,900 women station managers," Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)