Pathankot (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): Punjab Police on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly sharing information related to national security with Pakistani terror agencies, including the ISI and Pakistan military officers, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pathankot Daljinder Singh Dhillon said.

SSP Dhillion said the minor had been in contact with Pakistani agencies for nearly a year. "The police have arrested Sanjeev Kumar, aged 15, after receiving information that he had been supplying information related to the security of our nation to the frontal organisations of terror agencies, ISI, and Pakistan military officers," he told the media.

Also Read | Anurag Dwivedi Online Betting Case: YouTuber's Land Rover Defender, BMW Z4 Seized by ED; All You Need To Know About the Allegations.

Dhillion added that the accused was lured through social media and was emotionally vulnerable due to the belief that his father had been murdered, though investigations found no evidence supporting that claim.

According to the police, the teenager allegedly shared videos of sensitive locations and was in touch with gangsters in Pakistan who were running a terror module. "He fell into the trap of Pakistani agencies through social media, as he was suspicious that his father had been murdered, which affected him mentally. However, the investigation did not reveal any such evidence. He had sent videos of various locations to them and was in touch with various gangsters in Pakistan who run a terror module. He had been in contact with Pakistan's terror organisations for almost a year," Dhillion said. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 6, 2025: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Earlier on December 2, Punjab Police, with assistance from central and state agencies, busted an international ISI-backed terror module linked to a grenade attack in Gurdaspur. DIG Border Range Sandeep Goyal said the module was planning multiple strikes aimed at triggering communal tensions. The DIG revealed that the network was led by terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, along with Zeeshan Akhtar and Amandeep Singh alias Aman Pannu. The group had already carried out a hand grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur and was planning another strike, which was foiled with the arrest of two operatives and the recovery of weapons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)