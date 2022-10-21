Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Romen Agarwal in connection with the investigation of mobile gaming app E-Nuggets.

The agency said he had been arrested in Kolkata under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Romen Agarwal is actively involved in inter/intra country transactions related with transfer of ill-gotten money within and outside the country received from criminals, the probe agency said. The agency further added he acted as a conduit for arrangement of parking/routing/transferring of fund generated from illegal activities. It said he had also used his crypto exchange accounts for parking of funds received from Aamir Khan, the principal accused in E-Nuggets app case.

Aamir Khan was arrested by ED and produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Kolkata and the court has granted his custody to ED till October 28. Further investigation is in progress.

Aamir Khan had launched a mobile gaming app namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public, the agency said. Further, after collecting amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said app was stopped, on one pretext or the other. (ANI)

