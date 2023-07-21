New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested one person for allegedly kidnapping a man on May 21 and demanding a ransom amount of Rs 2 lakh from his relatives, the police said.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mansoor Alam alias Sonu alia Anil alias Arham.

Giving details, DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the matter pertains to May 21, when a call was received in connection with the kidnapping and asking for ransom from the victim's relatives.

Based on the complaint, the police earlier arrested two accused named Habib and Rahul Pahadi on May 21 and May 26 respectively and sent them behind bars, but the accused Mansoor was at large after the incident.

"Further, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police received information that the accused Mansoor is present in the area of GB Road Kamla Market. Acting on this, we arrested the accused from Delhi's GB Road," the police added.

The police informed that during interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in the above-said case of kidnapping for ransom.

The police said, "On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that the accused is a habitual and desperate criminal with a history of involvement in 27 criminal cases under the heads of rape, robbery, kidnapping, burglary and Arms Act registered in different police stations of Delhi."

The police have registered the case under relevant sections and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

