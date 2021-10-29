New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): One criminal was killed in an encounter in the Begum Pur area of Rohini in the national capital on Friday.

As many as two police personnel received minor injuries and one criminal was killed in an encounter in Rohini, informed Delhi Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

