Karimnagar (Telangana) Oct 6 (PTI): A 21-year-old man died and 11 others were injured when a State-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus plunged into a gorge in Peddapalli district on Wednesday after colliding with a car, police said.

The accident happened when the bus was on its way from Bellampally to Hanamkonda, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 'My Father Was a Fighter', Says Shraddha Bindroo, Daughter of ML Bindroo Who Was Shot Dead by Terrorists in Srinagar.

The car driver died on the spot and the 11 passengers in the bus sustained injuries, a senior police official said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital, he said adding that a case was registered and a probe was on.

Also Read | Bihar: Woman Molested, Assaulted by Gang of Goons in Saran; 3 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)