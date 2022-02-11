Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 11 (ANI): Out of the three people, who were trapped after a portion of the roof of an apartment in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed, one woman has died, informed Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram.

Speaking to media persons, he said that of the remaining two people, who are trapped, one has not been spotted yet and another will be recused shortly.

"Total three trapped of which one woman from 1st floor dead. We've recovered her body. Of the remaining two- woman on the second floor is still not spotted. The man on the same floor is half trapped. He's conscious, we will rescue him in half an hour," Yadav told media persons.

Prima facie, the Deputy Commissioner said, the construction work on the sixth floor could have led to the incident.

"No one else feared trapped, only these three. Prima facie construction work on the sixth floor could have led to the collapse of only dining areas (in flats) from 6-1 floors. Other rooms intact from 6-1 floor. The enquiry will be ordered tomorrow. Action will be taken in case of lapses," he said.

A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are present on the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that he is personally monitoring the situation.

"Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," said Khattar in a tweet.

According to Kaushal Kumar, a resident in the building, the incident took place around 6 pm in the D Tower of the apartment and six floors of the building had collapsed.

"The drawing room area from the sixth to the first floor collapsed. Some area is still gradually falling off," he said.

Further, he informed that four families lived in the tower, and only two of the six flats were vacant. (ANI)

