Phagwara, Jul 27 (PTI) A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died and five people sustained injuries when two cars collided head on at the Phagwara bypass near Palahi village on Monday, police said.

The child, Loveleen, was sitting in one of the cars along with her parents, who were going from Fatehgarh Sahib to Batala, they said.

The other car was headed for Chandigarh.

In the accident, Loveleen died on the spot, while her parents and three occupants of the other car sustained injuries, the police added.

