Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) A man was killed and another person injured when a trailer carrying a container overturned on their car on the Ajmer highway on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were heading towards Pali from Jaipur when the accident occurred, Shyam Nagar police station SHO Santra said.

Also Read | Metro Train Resumption in Bengaluru: Metro Services to Resume Operations From September 7 in Two Shifts Starting From 8 AM.

She said the front half of the car got badly mangled due to the impact, and Ashutosh Bedi (35), who was driving the vehicle, got stuck in it and died on the spot.

The injured, identified as Suresh, is undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: King Cobra Spotted at Over 2,100 Metres Altitude in Nainital’s Mukteshwar For First Time (Watch Video).

The SHO said the trailer driver fled after the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)