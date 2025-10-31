New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): One person died and two others sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a tempo on the Azadpur flyover on Wednesday, police said on Friday.

According to Delhi Police, the accident occurred under the jurisdiction of PS Shalimar Bagh in the North-West district. A preliminary investigation revealed that three persons were riding on a single motorcycle when a tempo hit them.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Mukundpur, Burari. The injured were immediately shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Crime Team and police personnel from the police station Shalimar Bagh reached the spot to carry out an inspection.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

In another incident, at least two people lost their lives after a crane overturned on a pickup van at the construction site of a railway bridge in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. Dhar ASP Parul Belapurkar said that the contractor's role would be investigated.

The deceased have been identified as Abhay Kumar, resident of Sehore, and Parmar, resident of Sagore.

ASP Parul Belapurkar said, "During the construction of a railway overbridge on Kuti Road in the Sagore district, a tragic accident occurred where a pickup truck was crushed under a crane, resulting in the death of two individuals inside the truck. The deceased have been identified and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We are investigating those involved in the construction of the overbridge. One of the deceased, Abhay Kumar, is from Sehore, and the other, Parmar, is from Sagore."

She further said that there were no diversions, vehicles were passing, and at the same time, the pickup van was crossing.

In the aftermath of the incident, the relatives blocked the roads and staged a protest.

According to information, the incident occurred when a heavy crane engaged in construction work was shifting a pillar. The crane lost its balance, tilted towards the service road, and fell onto a passing pickup vehicle. Two people in the vehicle were crushed under the crane and died on the spot. (ANI)

