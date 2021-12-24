Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday as 42 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 9,55,373, according an official report.

So far, 8,962 people have died from the infection in the state.

The state currently has 244 active cases.

The fresh death was reported from Jhunjhunu.

The fresh cases were reported from Jaipur (18), Jodhpur (6), Ajmer (5), Bikaner (4), Pratapgarh (3), Udaipur, Bhilwara (2 each), Ganganagar and Sirohi (1 each), the report said.

